MCADE tops $0.027 as analysts turn bullish on First Republic Bank saga

Key takeaways MCADE has topped the $0.027 mark as the cryptocurrency market begins to recover. First Republic Bank has been acquired by JPMorgan Chase as the banking woes in the United States banking sector continue. The banking woes have boosted Bitcoin’s position as a safe haven asset. Analysts…



#firstrepublicbank #jpmorganchase #jpmorgan #fdic #firstrepublicbanks #standardchartered #geoffkendrick #jamiedouglascoutts #fomc #federalreserve