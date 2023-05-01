Bill Hader Stopped Signing Merchandise After ‘F—ed Up’ Encounter With a ‘Star Wars’ Fan: ‘I’m Not Signing Any of This S
Bill Hader revealed on a recent episode of the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast that he stopped signing merchandise for fans after a late night encounter with a “Star Wars” fan left a bad taste in his mouth. The fan tried to use his kid to get Hader to sign a BB-8 toy with the intention of selling…
