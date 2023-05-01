Brit Beat: Brixton Academy Fights Closure; Arctic Monkeys Take on the Scalpers
Published
One of the U.K.’s most storied venues is facing the prospect of permanent closure. The O2 Academy Brixton in South London has been out of action since December, following a fatal crush at a gig by Nigerian singer Asake. Two people died in the tragic incident and several investigations were…
#o2academybrixton #southlondon #nigerian #metropolitanpolice #rollingstones #bobdylan #smiths #lambethcouncil #academymusicgroup #amg