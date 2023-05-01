Donald Trump to Return to CNN for Primetime Town Hall Event

Donald Trump will return to CNN next week, his first interview on the cable news channel in years after disparaging it during almost all of his presidency. Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, will participate in a primetime town hall on May 10, to be moderate by…



#donaldtrump #trump #kaitlancollins #stanslemcollege #newhampshire #biglie #tuckercarlsons #dailycaller #republicans #warnerbrosdiscovery