Wagner Chief Threatens To Quit Bakhmut Unless His Men Get More Munitions The head of Wagner Group and Russia's defense ministry have continued their public spat over war strategy and the mercenary firm's role in Ukraine operations. On Sunday Wagner's outspoken chief Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened to…



#wagner #wagnergroup #ukraine #yevgenyprigozhin #bakhmut #russian #sergeishoigu #donetsk #soledar #telegram