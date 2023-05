YoungBoy Never Broke Again makes history on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated May 6), as he becomes the youngest artist in the chart’s history to tally 100 career Hot 100 hits. The rapper adds his 100th total entry as “Big Truck” rolls in at No. 100. The song, released via Never Broke…



#youngboy #brokeagains #lastnight #leadsbillboard #05012023 #lilbaby #justinbieber #chrisbrown #taylorswift #kanye