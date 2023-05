Donald Trump is currently on trial in Manhattan for battery and defamation stemming from writer E. Jean Carroll’s claim that he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s. How’s that working out for the ex-president? Not great, it would seem. On Monday, Trump‘s lawyer, Joe Tacopina,…



#donaldtrump #manhattan #ejeancarrolls #trumps #joetacopina #lewiskaplan #carroll #trump #bergdorfgoodman #erictrump