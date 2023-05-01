Chris Pratt and James Gunn Talk ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Signature Oner, the MCU’s First F-bomb and Star-Lord’s Most Emotional Scene

Chris Pratt and James Gunn have never been happier to do press together. As has been well-documented, there was once a time where they weren’t going to get the opportunity to cap their Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy together, so the chance to share a few more laughs and bust each other’s chops is…



#chrispratt #jamesgunn #guardians #galaxy #gunn #mcu #pratt #samuelljackson #peterquill #galaxyvol