Once again, a South Korean solo superstar has come close to topping the Billboard 200 chart in America, only to miss out by one very frustrating space. This time around it is Suga, one of the seven members of the popular group BTS, who reaches a new high point on the chart with his just-dropped…



#southkorean #suga #bts #luminate #billboard #epface #rm #indigo #morganwallen