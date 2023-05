Trump To Participate In CNN Town Hall On May 10 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a May 10 presidential town hall hosted by CNN in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday. Evan Vucci / AP / Shutterstock "The event, hosted by ‘CNN This Morning’ anchor Kaitlan Collins…



#donaldtrump #newhampshire #evanvucci #apshutterstock #kaitlancollins #republicans #townhalls #trump #fakenews #donlemon