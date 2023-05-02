Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino Throws White House Correspondents Dinner After-Party Amid Lobbying Push

Live Nation chief executive Michael Rapino was in Washington D.C. over the weekend, hosting his own party around the White Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. Related Live Nation, Ticketmaster Have Boosted Lobbying by Almost 400% 05/01/2023 The Axios After Hours Presented by Live Nation party on…



#livenation #michaelrapino #washingtondc #05012023 #axiosafterhours #laineywilson #rapino #ticketmaster #taylorswift #departmentofjustice