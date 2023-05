FTX might be preparing to fire sale its blue-chip NFT collection. As of today, these assets are worth over $4m and have recently been transferred to a multi-signature wallet. So, the question that is on everyone’s lips is – what will happen with FTX’s NFT collection? What is Happening With the FTX…



#ftx #nft #ftxnftcollection #boredapes #sandboxlands #coinbase #apes #estatemultisig #beanz