‘It’s not a good look.’ As cost of living crisis bites, some Brits are questioning spending money on glitzy coronation

The first time Angela Davis went to a food bank was mortifying. The single mother of five – with three kids still living at home – had realized that after paying her bills, she simply had no money left to buy food. “It felt degrading. I was a bit down about it,” she told CNN over a cup of tea and…



#angeladavis #andyunsworth #unitedkingdoms #southyorkshire #brits #kingcharlesiii #kings #doncaster #laurabillington #greatbritain