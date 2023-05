Aryan Khan, the son of Hindi film industry superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up to make his debut as showrunner and director with a series set against the backdrop of the film industry. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company founded by Shah Rukh Khan, will finance the six-episode…



