Low wages, short hours drive many fast-food workers into homelessness

Fast-food workers protest for a $15 hourly minimum wage outside a McDonald’s restaurant in East Los Angeles in 2021. A new union-sponsored report said fast-food workers make up 5.9% of California’s homeless population. When Jose de la Torre began delivering pizzas for Papa Johns in 2019, he made…



#mcdonald #eastlosangeles #josedelatorre #papajohns #nissanaltima #lynwood #delatorre #delatorres #losangelescounty #lacounty