Samsung bans employees from using AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard after an accidental data leak, report says

Samsung has banned the use of AI tools in the workplace. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Samsung has banned employees from using ChatGPT in the workplace, per Bloomberg. This comes after Samsung engineers accidentally leaked internal source code to ChatGPT in April. Other companies including Amazon,…



#samsung #amazon #jpmorgan #goldmansachs #googlebard #openai #google #wallstreetbanks #citigroup #eugenekim