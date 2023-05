a decentralized venture capitalist project, skyrocketed by over 70% in one hour after a tweet from Elon Musk. Musk’s tweets have had several influences on the prices of certain cryptocurrencies as well as some stocks. Often community considers his tweets as an endorsement for various meme coins.…



#elonmusk #meme #cult #beincryptocult #shibainu #floki #beincrypto #dogecoin #doge #telegram