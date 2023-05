“Batteries are hard,” an expert once said. He wasn’t kidding. Designing and manufacturing pouches, slabs or cylinders filled with volatile chemicals that are capable of recharging ever more quickly is far from easy. Just ask LG, which had to pay GM nearly $2 billion for a costly manufacturing…



#lg #chevybolt #kaixianglin #chemix #jasonkoeller #cto #ucberkeleys #skydeck #mayfieldfund #ibexinvestorsand