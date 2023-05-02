Sofia Vergara Cooks Up Celebrity Food Show For Roku, Hosted By Her Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Roku has ordered a celebrity cooking show exec produced by Sofia Vergara and hosted by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The streamer has greenlit Celebrity Family Cook Off (w/t) that will see famous families face off in the name of charity. In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family…



