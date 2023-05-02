Sofia Vergara Cooks Up Celebrity Food Show For Roku, Hosted By Her Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Sofia Vergara Cooks Up Celebrity Food Show For Roku, Hosted By Her Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Upworthy

Published

Roku has ordered a celebrity cooking show exec produced by Sofia Vergara and hosted by her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara. The streamer has greenlit Celebrity Family Cook Off (w/t) that will see famous families face off in the name of charity. In each episode, a food-loving celebrity and a family…

#roku #sofiavergara #kalenallen #fariyalabdullahi #wheelhouse #foodnetwork #courtneywhite #luisbalaguer #brentmontgomery #teriweideman

Full Article