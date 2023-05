The University of California, Davis has urged students to shelter in place after a woman was stabbed near campus Monday night—the third stabbing incident by the university in less than a week—as police search for a suspect whose description is “similar” in all three incidents. The Davis Police…



#danbeckwith #davidhenrybreaux #ucdavis #beckwith #karimabounajm #kcra #darrenpytel #pytel #daviscitycouncil #sacramentobee