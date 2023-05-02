WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing after Palestinian leader dies in Israeli jail
Published
The State Department will hold a news briefing Tuesday after a high-profile Palestinian prisoner died in Israeli custody on Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel’s prison service announced. His death set off a rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip and raised fears of a further…
#statedepartment #palestinian #israeli #israel #gazastrip #khaderadnan #islamicjihad #palestinians #gaza #sderot