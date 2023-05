Preparations in London are underway for the first coronation the city has hosted in seven decades. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to take the long walk down the aisle of Westminster Abbey on the morning of Saturday, May 6. Charles will be the 40th monarch crowned at the abbey in a…



#charlesiii #queencamilla #westminsterabbey #georgevi #queenelizabeth #elizabethii #michellemiller #danajacobson #jeffglor #hollywilliams