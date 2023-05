J.D. Capelouto and Karina Tsui May 2, 2023, 1:33pm EDTmediaNorth America Here’s what happened to TV shows and movies during the last writer’s strike The 2007 strike. John Edwards/Wikimedia Commons The News Writers in Hollywood are going on strike for the first time since 2007. As the 11,500…



#jdcapelouto #karinatsui #newswriters #hollywood #wga #rushed #quantum #solace #jamesbond #danielcraig