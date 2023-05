Registered financial institution Virtune said Tuesday that it has launched a multi-asset crypto exchange traded product (ETP) on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange in collaboration with crypto index provider Vinter. The ETP tracks the Virtune Vinter Crypto Top 10 Index (VTOP10), which contains…



#etp #eth #dot #ltc #vinter #virtune #christopherkock #nordics #jacoblindberg #swedish