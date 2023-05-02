Golden State Warriors Vs. Sacramento Kings On ABC Marks Largest Audience For NBA Playoffs First Round Game In Over 2 Decades

Stephen Curry set a record during Sunday’s Game 7, and so did ABC. The Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Sacramento Kings drew 9.8M people, according to Nielsen. That makes it the most-watched NBA Playoffs first round game in 24 years. The broadcast peaked during the 6 p.m. ET quarter hour…



