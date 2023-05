BuzzFeed provides a timely cautionary tale for creatives who don’t take the threat of computer-generated copy seriously Hollywood writers went on strike Tuesday over a host of issues, but AI’s threat to scribes and to the entire creative community is high up top. Perhaps it’s not even high enough.…



#hollywood #wga #uscopyrightoffice #geoffreyhinton #godfatherofai #google #hinton #times #jonahperetti #pulitzerprize