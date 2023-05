Production halted on many shows as entertainment writers go on strike The first TV and film writers' strike in 15 years kicked off Tuesday, and it's expected to bring production in the nation's entertainment center to a halt. The impact of the strike could be far-reaching, depending on how long it…



#hollywood #lateshow #jimmykimmellive #abc #tonightshow #latenight #comedycentral #dailyshow #saturdaynightlive #snl