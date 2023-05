A 15-year-old equestrian was killed Sunday during a competition in Florida after a horse knocked her off and then fell on her head. Hannah Serfass was competing in the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, about 70 miles from Tampa, when "the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall," the…



