Denny Laine Reflects on the Tumultuous ‘Gamble’ of Paul McCartney & Wings’ ‘Band on the Run’

“Can you see it?” Those were probably the last words Paul McCartney expected to hear after stepping into the cockpit of a plane carrying him and Wings bandmates Linda McCartney and Denny Laine to Lagos, Nigeria, in August 1973. Hoping to watch the landing from the front of the aircraft, McCartney…



#paulmccartney #wings #lindamccartney #dennylaine #lagos #nigeria #wingsmccartney #africa #gilesmartintalks #laine