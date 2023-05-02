Roku Bolsters 2023-24 Slate With Content From Charlie Puth, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña, Jessica Alba & More

Roku is expanding its 2023-2024 slate with new series from Charlie Puth, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldana, Juanpa Zurita and more, the streamer announced during its IAB NewFront presentation in NYC Tuesday. Roku also announced renewals for popular series including Honest Renovation, hosted and…



