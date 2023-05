A Florida woman was charged with two counts of battery after allegedly tossing a glass of wine at hard-right Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a private event, local police confirmed Tuesday—the latest attack on a member of Congress. Local police in Walton County—part of the Florida…



#florida #mattgaetz #waltoncounty #floridapanhandle #selenajochambers #sandestin #pensacola #chambers #pensacolanewsjournal #winosattack