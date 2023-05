Veteran TV comedy showrunner and member of the WGA Negotiating Committee Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (My Name Is Earl) worked the guild’s picket line at Netflix on Day 1 of the writers strike. She spoke with Deadline about how the negotiations broke down, DEADLINE: Danielle, what was it like in the…



#sanchezwitzel #netflix #deadline #danielle #sanchez #wga #eastcoast #amptp