Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Now the Most-Watched of All Time

Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is officially the most-watched halftime show performance of all time, according to an adjusted Nielsen report Tuesday (May 2). The live performance — her first in more than five years — attracted 121.017 million viewers during the Feb. 12-dated broadcast.…



#superbowllvii #kansascitychiefs #philadelphiaeagles #superbowl #newenglandpatriots #seattleseahawks #atlantafalcons #foxsports #glendale #ariz