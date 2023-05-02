Kamala Harris to discuss A.I. in meeting with Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the administrations investments and actions to combat the climate crisis, at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 8, 2023. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the chief executives of Google , Microsoft , OpenAI and…



#kamalaharris #atlanta #georgia #google #openai #anthropicthursday #ginaraimondo #jeffzients #jakesullivan #aratiprabhakar