HELENA, Mont. — Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, cannot return to the statehouse House floor and participate in debate, a judge ruled Tuesday. The…



#mont #zooeyzephyr #montana #republicans #zephyr #mikemenahan #legislature #austinknudsen #knudsen #constitution