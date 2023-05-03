Largest International Operation Against Darknet Drug Trafficking Nets Record Arrests And Seizures

The numbers are eye-opening. 288 arrests. 117 firearms. 850 kilograms of drugs. $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies. That was the impact of Operation SpecTor, a coordinated international effort targeting fentanyl and opioid trafficking on the dark web, or darknet. The dark web lives up to…



