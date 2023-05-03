What we know about the 7 people found dead at an Oklahoma property

An aspiring teacher. An “amazing angel.” Three siblings and their mother. They were among the seven people found dead Monday at an Oklahoma property where a few teenage friends had planned to have a sleepover, relatives said. Authorities in Okmulgee County have offered few details about the bodies…



#oklahoma #okmulgeecounty #henryetta #eddyrice #jessemcfadden #nathanbrewer #brittanybrewer #chevroletavalanche #ericpfeifer #joeprentice