Jock Zonfrillo Family Backs ‘MasterChef Australia’ Broadcast Return
Published
Jock Zonfrillo, the colorful and controversial chef and TV personality who died suddenly on Sunday, is to be honored on air with twin broadcasts this weekend on Australia’s Network Ten#. A new season of “MasterChef,” the reality TV show on which Zonfrillo was a judge, will now launch on Sunday…
#jockzonfrillo #networkten #masterchef #zonfrillo #jockzonfrillos #masterchefaustralia #melbourne #barryzonfrillo #glasgow #scotland