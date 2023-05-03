Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbian capital
Published
A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said. Media reported that one person was killed.Full Article
Published
A teenage boy opened fire early Wednesday in a school in central Belgrade, causing injuries, Serbian police said. Media reported that one person was killed.Full Article
School shooting is an armed attack at an educational institution, such as a primary school, secondary school, high school or..