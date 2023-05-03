Nick Cave Responds to Fan Questions about Attending King Charles III’s Coronation: ‘I Am Not a Monarchist, Nor Am I a Royalist’

Nick Cave is attending King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday (May 6). The trip might seem out of character for the midnight-dim singer-songwriter best known for murder ballads, patented jaundiced view of the soul of man and his death’s creep baritone voice. But in a letter on his Red Right…



#nickcave #charlesiiis #australian #katyperry #weepingsong #queenelizabeth #buckinghampalace #coronationconcert #andreabocelli #harrystyles