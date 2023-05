A "No Drone Zone" sign in Zaryadye park, a short distance from the Kremlin in central Moscow on March 15, 2023. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a drone attack on the Kremlin on Wednesday. Russian media said it viewed the alleged attack as an attempt…



#kremlin #moscow #ukraine #russian #vladimirputin #dmitrypeskov #guardian #francisscarr