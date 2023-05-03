A look at preparations for the coronation of King Charles III
Published
The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration.
Published
The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration.
ViewWhile King Charles III succeeded to the throne of the United Kingdom and the British Commonwealth in September following the..
The coronation of King Charles will take place May 6. Graphics give an inside look at the historic ceremony.