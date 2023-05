Singapore-based MMA entity, One Championship, has partnered with Animoca brands subsidiary, Notre Game, to develop a mixed martial arts mobile game featuring NFTs. Dubbed One Fight Arena, the mobile strategy fighting game will enable fans to engage with the sport via the digital realm. The game is…



#singapore #animoca #notregame #dubbedonefightarena #huafungteh #animocabrands #fightarena #discord #yatsiu #dappradar