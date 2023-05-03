Gwyneth Paltrow Explains How Coldplay’s Chris Martin Was ‘Very Different’ From Her Other Exes
Published
Though it’s been nearly 10 years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin decided to “consciously uncouple,” the Iron Man actress still has a lot of love for her rock star ex-husband. While dishing on her A-list roster of former flames during the Wednesday (May 3) episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her…
#gwynethpaltrow #chrismartin #ironman #alexcooperscallher #coldplay #martin #apple #bradfalchuk #goop #bradpitt