Sheryl Crow Joins the Short List of Grammy Best New Artist Winners in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Sheryl Crow’s selection for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class comes nearly 28 years after she won a Grammy as best new artist. She is just the fifth artist to take both of these honors. The Grammys and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame once seemed to be operating in different worlds, with…



#sherylcrows #grammy #grammys #rockhall #bettemidler #nataliecole #cyndilauper #mariahcarey #laurynhill #christinaaguilera