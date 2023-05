More than 300 children, including two 10-year-olds, were found working at McDonald's restaurants across Kentucky and several other states in violation of federal labor laws, the Labor Department said Tuesday. In one case, investigators found two 10-year-olds were working unpaid and until as late…



