Local authorities arrested Jackson Mahomes, an influencer best known as the younger brother of reigning NFL and Super Bowl most valuable player Patrick Mahomes, on a felony sexual battery charge early Wednesday morning. Police booked Jackson Mahomes at 7:42 a.m. local time, according to Johnson…



#jacksonmahomes #nfl #superbowl #patrickmahomes #johnsoncounty #kansas #mahomes #kansascitystar #brandondavies #tiktok