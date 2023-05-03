Christina Aguilera Is Bringing the Party to NYC as Pride Island Headliner in June

If you’re looking to feel “Beautiful” this Pride season, you don’t need a “Genie in a Bottle” to make it happen — all you have to do is “Come on Over” to NYC Pride’s Pride Island. Related Musicians Who’ve Spoken Out Against Recent Anti-LGBTQ Bills: Hayley Williams, Lizzo, Ariana Grande… 05/03/2023…



#hayleywilliams #arianagrande #nycpride #christinaaguilera #prideisland #guyscheiman #karinakay #moravrahmi #nycprides #kimpetras