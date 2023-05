Once again, the United States is facing a debt ceiling crisis. Unless Congress acts soon to raise the debt limit, possibly as early as June, the federal government will find itself unable to pay all its bills, leading to delays in payments to Social Security beneficiaries, health providers, and…



#socialsecurity #ustreasuries #budgetcontrolact #greatrecession #republicans #trump #medicaid #louisesheiner #boardofgovernors #federalreservesystem