Estee Lauder's (EL) stock tumbled on Wednesday as the company lowered its expectations for sales in 2023. Adjusted earnings per share for the company's fiscal third quarter fell 75% from the same period last year while net sales lagged 12%. Slower-than-expected Asia travel recovery weighed on…



#esteelauder #el #traceytravis #hainan #korea #pcr #fabiziofreda #ulta #yahoofinance